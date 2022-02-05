Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.