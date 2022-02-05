Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.57 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

