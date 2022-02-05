Brokerages Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce sales of $64.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.07 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.12 million, a P/E ratio of 103.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.