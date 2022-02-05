Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 981,570 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $2,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 94.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 624,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLNW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 864,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,392. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $547.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

