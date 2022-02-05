Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $56,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

