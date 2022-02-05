Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $20.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.
