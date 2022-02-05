Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 592,927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 533,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 273,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $20.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

