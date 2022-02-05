Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.45 Million

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report $62.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $259.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $260.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $274.65 million, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.