Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report sales of $552.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.18 million and the lowest is $549.90 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $523.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TTMI opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

