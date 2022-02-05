Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 251.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

BIP opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

