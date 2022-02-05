Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.