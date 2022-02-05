Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
