Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -1,109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -762.5%.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Brookfield Renewable worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.