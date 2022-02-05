BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.51

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$108.51 and traded as low as C$100.16. BRP shares last traded at C$100.29, with a volume of 237,976 shares.

DOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.60.

The company has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 10.4499996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

