Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 587,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 589,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

