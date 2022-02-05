BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.67 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $63.38 million and $2.67 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.47 or 0.07194962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.54 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006469 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

