Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.63% of Bumble worth $97,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,650,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,090,000 after acquiring an additional 863,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,061,000 after acquiring an additional 651,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bumble by 682.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bumble by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

