Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Exchanges

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $575,083.83 and $139,804.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.27 or 0.07207941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.79 or 0.99800212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006519 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars.

