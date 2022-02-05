Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $47.55 million and $3.25 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00295151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,732,955,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,636,150,494 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.