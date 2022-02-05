C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.05

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.05 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 35.66 ($0.48). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.48), with a volume of 67,623 shares.

The company has a market cap of £82.41 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

C4X Discovery Company Profile (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing and designing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

