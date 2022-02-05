Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cabot by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cabot by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 394,193 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cabot by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

