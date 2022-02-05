Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $2.05. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 518,360 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cadiz by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.