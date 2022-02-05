Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 4.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $29,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.