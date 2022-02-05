Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Position in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.03% of Benson Hill at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

BHIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BHIL opened at $2.74 on Friday. Benson Hill Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

