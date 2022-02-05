Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $53,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.