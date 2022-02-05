Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

ROKU stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

