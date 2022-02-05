Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,094,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,040,000 after purchasing an additional 342,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $417.71 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $354.17 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

