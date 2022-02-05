Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

