Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 80.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.75 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

