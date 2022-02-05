Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $2.77 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

