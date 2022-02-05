Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

BGNE stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $194.50 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

