Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NYSE KNX opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

