Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 247,300 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $33.41 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

