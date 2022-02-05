Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 533,200 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

