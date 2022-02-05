Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

