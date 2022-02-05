Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.59. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 46,504 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

