Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 210,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,383. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $560.65 million, a PE ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.