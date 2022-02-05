Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 210,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.65 million, a PE ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 2.04. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

