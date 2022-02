Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.22

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $12.49. Capcom shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 6,714 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

