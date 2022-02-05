Capital Counsel LLC NY Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.