Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,451 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.4% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $149,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

