Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Capital One Financial worth $613,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $150.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

