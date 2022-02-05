Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $604.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 122.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.