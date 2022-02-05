Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $1.15 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.66 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00189222 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00032086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00028173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00391574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00070486 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,066,349,128 coins and its circulating supply is 33,579,579,331 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

