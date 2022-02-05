Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.99

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as low as $14.98. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

About Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd.

