Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,006 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $79,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

