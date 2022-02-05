Carry Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $72.04 million and approximately $28.67 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00093065 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016734 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000218 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.