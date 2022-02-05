Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Casella Waste Systems worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

