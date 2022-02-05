Casper Market Capitalization Tops $298.92 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $298.92 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.86 or 0.07253638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00057244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,589.45 or 0.99929907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,649,824,524 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,530,127 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

