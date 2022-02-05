Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,991 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.93% of Catalent worth $667,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.79. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

