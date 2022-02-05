CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amundi acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $115,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,943,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.