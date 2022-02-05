CCUniverse Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $106.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $16,666.49 and approximately $106.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011571 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

